There is a good chance Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $7.34 in the prior trading day, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) closed at $7.58, up 3.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344503 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $8.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.80 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arcos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has reached a high of $8.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 846.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 742.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.79M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 709.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 609.79k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.05, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for ARCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2021 when the company split stock in a 71:70 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $902.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $905.39M to a low estimate of $899M. As of the current estimate, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $676.95M, an estimated increase of 33.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $946.91M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $33.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $960.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $933M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.