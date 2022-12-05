There is a good chance Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $9.49 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $9.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855147 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $12 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 27,943,938 shares for $11.58 per share. The transaction valued at 323,590,802 led to the insider holds 184,260,997 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $21.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLTK traded on average about 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 412.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 87.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 8.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 39.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 13 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.