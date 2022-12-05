There Is Still Room For PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) closed the day trading at $36.64 down -7.08% from the previous closing price of $39.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5974980 shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $49.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on June 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares for $47.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,555,729 led to the insider holds 44,126 shares of the business.

Barone John C sold 32,500 shares of PBF for $1,493,937 on Nov 01. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,662 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, O Connor Thomas L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,753,540 and left with 80,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.05B and an Enterprise Value of 5.85B. As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBF is 2.04, which has changed by 174.05% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.32% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBF traded about 3.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBF traded about 6.54M shares per day. A total of 122.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.59M. Insiders hold about 10.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Nov 14, 2022 were 8.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 11.2M on Oct 13, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 12.50%.

Dividends & Splits

PBF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.21 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $5.07 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.34 and $13.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.7. EPS for the following year is $9.56, with 11 analysts recommending between $24.04 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $10.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.06B to a low estimate of $9.5B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.24B, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.83B, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.59B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.25B, up 64.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.88B and the low estimate is $34.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.