There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB).

In the latest session, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) closed at $24.77 down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $24.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563308 shares were traded. LZB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2020, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when DARROW KURT L sold 70,000 shares for $36.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,529,520 led to the insider holds 98,713 shares of the business.

DARROW KURT L sold 26,895 shares of LZB for $965,436 on Dec 17. The Director now owns 168,713 shares after completing the transaction at $35.90 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, DARROW KURT L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 43,105 shares for $36.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,552,961 and left with 195,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, La-Z-Boy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZB has reached a high of $38.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LZB has traded an average of 346.95K shares per day and 349.69k over the past ten days. A total of 43.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.61M. Shares short for LZB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LZB is 0.66, from 0.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 12.70% for LZB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36B, up 0.70% from the average estimate.