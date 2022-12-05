There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: THOR Industries Inc. (THO).

In the latest session, THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) closed at $90.44 up 3.80% from its previous closing price of $87.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109101 shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of THOR Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 20,000 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,450,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

WOELFER W. TODD bought 1,225 shares of THO for $99,899 on Jul 12. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 70,325 shares after completing the transaction at $81.55 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 228,000 and bolstered with 133,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, THOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $110.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THO has traded an average of 853.40K shares per day and 575.5k over the past ten days. A total of 54.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.21M. Shares short for THO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.84M, compared to 7.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.82% and a Short% of Float of 16.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for THO is 1.80, from 1.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 8.20% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $4.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.82 and $6.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.3. EPS for the following year is $8.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.85 and $6.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.68B and the low estimate is $10.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.