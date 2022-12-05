There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) closed the day trading at $31.73 up 9.83% from the previous closing price of $28.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607931 shares were traded. BCYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.63.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCYC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Legault Pierre sold 97,860 shares for $58.01 per share. The transaction valued at 5,676,859 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Legault Pierre sold 44,537 shares of BCYC for $2,543,508 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $57.11 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Legault Pierre, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,603 shares for $57.02 each. As a result, the insider received 433,523 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCYC has reached a high of $61.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCYC traded about 221.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCYC traded about 220.49k shares per day. A total of 29.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.74M. Insiders hold about 9.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCYC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.91M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.73. EPS for the following year is -$4.25, with 15 analysts recommending between -$3.4 and -$5.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.22M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.7M, up 55.30% from the average estimate.