There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

The closing price of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) was $45.68 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $46.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968752 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when MIRELES THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares for $49.06 per share. The transaction valued at 735,840 led to the insider holds 39,894 shares of the business.

Hambly Eric M sold 37,000 shares of MUR for $1,864,067 on Nov 14. The Executive Vice President now owns 76,268 shares after completing the transaction at $50.38 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Jenkins Roger W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $50.52 each. As a result, the insider received 7,578,615 and left with 664,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $51.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.74.

Shares Statistics:

MUR traded an average of 1.46M shares per day over the past three months and 957.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 6.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, MUR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.93. The current Payout Ratio is 11.60% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $2.35 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.26 and $5.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.17. EPS for the following year is $7.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 62.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $3.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.