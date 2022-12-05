This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

In the latest session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) closed at $42.31 up 0.98% from its previous closing price of $41.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3507417 shares were traded. BTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, British’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTI has traded an average of 2.69M shares per day and 2.49M over the past ten days. A total of 2.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 2.24M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BTI is 3.44, from 2.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.48. The current Payout Ratio is 76.90% for BTI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 13, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

