This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

In the latest session, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) closed at $44.13 down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $44.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1397014 shares were traded. CM stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $172.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on February 18, 2022, with a $172 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CM has reached a high of $66.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CM has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 854.14k over the past ten days. A total of 904.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 904.26M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.29M with a Short Ratio of 17.56M, compared to 20.33M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CM is 2.42, from 5.84 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.91.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.74 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.21B to a low estimate of $4.05B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s year-ago sales were $3.97B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.25B, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.25B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.38B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.68B and the low estimate is $16.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.