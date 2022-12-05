This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Halliburton Company (HAL)

In the latest session, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) closed at $38.87 up 2.59% from its previous closing price of $37.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7482393 shares were traded. HAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Halliburton Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Pope Lawrence J sold 50,000 shares for $39.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,997,500 led to the insider holds 223,666 shares of the business.

Banks Margaret Katherine sold 6,000 shares of HAL for $212,940 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 14,625 shares after completing the transaction at $35.49 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Rainey Joe D, who serves as the Pres., Eastern Hemisphere of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $42.73 each. As a result, the insider received 854,600 and left with 310,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $43.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HAL has traded an average of 10.62M shares per day and 9.22M over the past ten days. A total of 908.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 905.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.32M with a Short Ratio of 20.18M, compared to 17.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HAL is 0.48, from 0.18 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.30. The current Payout Ratio is 21.00% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.93B to a low estimate of $5.49B. As of the current estimate, Halliburton Company’s year-ago sales were $4.28B, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.55B, an increase of 31.90% over than the figure of $30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.38B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.29B, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.43B and the low estimate is $21.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.