This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

As of close of business last night, Lam Research Corporation’s stock clocked out at $457.67, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $463.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094688 shares were traded. LRCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $460.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $450.40.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LRCX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $410 to $350.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $640 to $515.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Ahmed Sohail U sold 0 shares for $432.71 per share. The transaction valued at 46 led to the insider holds 2,131 shares of the business.

Bettinger Douglas R sold 34,895 shares of LRCX for $15,322,590 on Aug 30. The Chief Financial Officer & EVP now owns 97,821 shares after completing the transaction at $439.11 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Meikle Scott Gerald, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 700 shares for $523.22 each. As a result, the insider received 366,254 and left with 20,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $731.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 405.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 460.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LRCX traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.05, LRCX has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 17.10% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.65 and a low estimate of $9.65, while EPS last year was $8.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.91, with high estimates of $9.27 and low estimates of $6.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $42.34 and $28.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.51. EPS for the following year is $28.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $46.09 and $21.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.23B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.35B and the low estimate is $13.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.