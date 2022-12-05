This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

In the latest session, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) closed at $174.90 down -8.63% from its previous closing price of $191.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2550792 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veeva Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $220 from $205 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $180.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Wallach Matthew J sold 10,000 shares for $169.49 per share. The transaction valued at 1,694,897 led to the insider holds 2,546 shares of the business.

Wallach Matthew J sold 10,000 shares of VEEV for $1,661,987 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 2,546 shares after completing the transaction at $166.20 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Chamberlain Paul Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 260 shares for $179.99 each. As a result, the insider received 46,797 and left with 16,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $274.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 171.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 189.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VEEV has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 963.17k over the past ten days. A total of 154.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.89 and $4.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.