Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

The closing price of Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) was $87.93 for the day, down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $88.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734062 shares were traded. DEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9336.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $108 from $103 previously.

On October 25, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $87.75 to $103.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEN has reached a high of $104.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.12.

Shares Statistics:

DEN traded an average of 803.18K shares per day over the past three months and 644.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.16M. Shares short for DEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.04% and a Short% of Float of 13.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.62, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.28 and $6.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.95 and $5.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.5M to a low estimate of $362.54M. As of the current estimate, Denbury Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.74M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.34M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.