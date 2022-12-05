Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) closed the day trading at $243.96 up 3.22% from the previous closing price of $236.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5230717 shares were traded. DG stock price reached its highest trading level at $244.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $233.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 169.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $270 from $285 previously.

On August 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $265.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Wenkoff Carman R sold 10,000 shares for $240.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,404,911 led to the insider holds 22,980 shares of the business.

VASOS TODD J sold 97,259 shares of DG for $23,492,481 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 85,369 shares after completing the transaction at $241.55 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, VASOS TODD J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,239 shares for $239.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,032,500 and left with 85,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $262.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 246.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DG traded about 1.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DG traded about 2.56M shares per day. A total of 226.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.60M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

DG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.66 and a low estimate of $2.37, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.66, with high estimates of $3.9 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.75 and $11.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.57. EPS for the following year is $12.69, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.1 and $11.5.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $9.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.47B to a low estimate of $9.28B. As of the current estimate, Dollar General Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.52B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.29B, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.09B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.22B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.89B and the low estimate is $39.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.