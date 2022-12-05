Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) closed the day trading at $18.92 up 0.96% from the previous closing price of $18.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723473 shares were traded. HAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HAIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 202.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $24 from $30 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $17.

Consumer Edge Research Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on August 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Welling Glenn W. sold 1,021,923 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 26,569,998 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. sold 209,238 shares of HAIN for $5,606,700 on May 16. The Director now owns 73,529 shares after completing the transaction at $26.80 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,833 shares for $34.98 each. As a result, the insider received 378,926 and left with 78,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $43.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HAIN traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HAIN traded about 987.18k shares per day. A total of 89.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.20M. Shares short for HAIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $446.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.04M to a low estimate of $420.73M. As of the current estimate, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $442.48M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.