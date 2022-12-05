TVTX (Travere Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed at $20.08 in the last session, up 2.76% from day before closing price of $19.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994071 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TVTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bryan Garnier on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On March 31, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $42.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on March 31, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Heerma Peter sold 3,042 shares for $25.68 per share. The transaction valued at 78,119 led to the insider holds 65,148 shares of the business.

Calvin Sandra sold 349 shares of TVTX for $9,772 on Sep 13. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 35,933 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, REED ELIZABETH E, who serves as the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 1,050 shares for $21.51 each. As a result, the insider received 22,584 and left with 41,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $31.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TVTX traded on average about 780.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 802.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Shares short for TVTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 7.77M, compared to 6.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.17, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.01, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $54.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.31M to a low estimate of $46.3M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.25M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.67M, an increase of 41.60% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.49M, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.8M and the low estimate is $186M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.