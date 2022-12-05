Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was $28.75 for the day, up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $28.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15776781 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UBER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Hazelbaker Jill sold 63,100 shares for $31.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,957,362 led to the insider holds 80,750 shares of the business.

Hazelbaker Jill sold 50,000 shares of UBER for $1,500,500 on Nov 11. The insider now owns 145,750 shares after completing the transaction at $30.01 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, West Tony, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,167 shares for $32.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,344 and left with 142,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $45.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.20.

Shares Statistics:

UBER traded an average of 26.23M shares per day over the past three months and 14.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.98B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.98B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 61.3M with a Short Ratio of 46.38M, compared to 53.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$7.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 36 analysts recommending between $1.48 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 37 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77B to a low estimate of $7.33B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.42B, an estimated increase of 83.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.61B, an increase of 49.00% less than the figure of $83.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.72B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.45B, up 79.50% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.36B and the low estimate is $29.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.