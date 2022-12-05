Update from Albemarle Corporation (ALB): A steady trajectory

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) closed the day trading at $284.28 up 3.27% from the previous closing price of $275.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1176097 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $285.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $272.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $270 from $260 previously.

On June 27, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $185.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on June 27, 2022, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when NARWOLD KAREN G sold 2,250 shares for $280.25 per share. The transaction valued at 630,562 led to the insider holds 6,257 shares of the business.

NARWOLD KAREN G sold 9,072 shares of ALB for $2,923,543 on Nov 11. The EVP, Chief Admin Officer now owns 8,507 shares after completing the transaction at $322.26 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Norris Eric, who serves as the President, Lithium of the company, sold 2,390 shares for $307.80 each. As a result, the insider received 735,642 and left with 15,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $334.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 276.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 241.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALB traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALB traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 117.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.96M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 2.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

ALB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.58, up from 1.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 11.80% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.57 and a low estimate of $5.49, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.38, with high estimates of $11.25 and low estimates of $7.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.55 and $19.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.31. EPS for the following year is $27.11, with 22 analysts recommending between $41.25 and $18.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $770.38M, an estimated increase of 192.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.62B, an increase of 193.10% over than the figure of $192.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 125.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $5.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.