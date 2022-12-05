Update from Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) was $36.64 for the day, up 3.65% from the previous closing price of $35.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554473 shares were traded. CCRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $27.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,556 led to the insider holds 11,950 shares of the business.

Ball Susan E sold 14,901 shares of CCRN for $447,030 on Oct 03. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 155,896 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Burns William J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,293 shares for $30.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,245,535 and left with 206,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCRN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B. As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCRN is 0.99, which has changed by 46.97% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.32% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.77.

Shares Statistics:

CCRN traded an average of 852.54K shares per day over the past three months and 509.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.28M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Nov 14, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.33M on Oct 13, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.72% and a Short% of Float of 10.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $5.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $3.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $596.91M to a low estimate of $592.3M. As of the current estimate, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $640.68M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.51M, a decrease of -26.80% less than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $601.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.