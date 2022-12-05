Update from CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO): A steady trajectory

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE: CTO) closed the day trading at $19.30 up 1.26% from the previous closing price of $19.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624090 shares were traded. CTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.06.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTO, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On May 28, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when CTO Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares for $17.74 per share. The transaction valued at 28,024 led to the insider holds 43,840 shares of the business.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO for $34,439 on Oct 21. The 10% Owner now owns 42,260 shares after completing the transaction at $17.22 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, CTO Realty Growth, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $17.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,074 and bolstered with 40,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 124.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTO has reached a high of $23.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTO traded about 144.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTO traded about 344.03k shares per day. A total of 18.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.77M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CTO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 706k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 1.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Dividends & Splits

CTO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.52, up from 2.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 127.80% for CTO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 17, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1228:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $21.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.86M to a low estimate of $19.52M. As of the current estimate, CTO Realty Growth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.7M, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.99M, an increase of 27.80% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.27M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111.76M and the low estimate is $80.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.