Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) was $11.15 for the day, down -1.85% from the previous closing price of $11.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1958055 shares were traded. VIAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIAV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $14.50.

On October 06, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when KHAYKIN OLEG sold 28,638 shares for $11.39 per share. The transaction valued at 326,187 led to the insider holds 919,088 shares of the business.

KHAYKIN OLEG sold 20,000 shares of VIAV for $221,000 on Nov 30. The President & CEO now owns 947,726 shares after completing the transaction at $11.05 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, KHAYKIN OLEG, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $10.88 each. As a result, the insider received 272,000 and left with 967,726 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viavi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIAV has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25.

Shares Statistics:

VIAV traded an average of 1.87M shares per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.69M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIAV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 6.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.