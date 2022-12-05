What shareholders can do to beat the market with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock

As of close of business last night, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock clocked out at $74.98, down -3.23% from its previous closing price of $77.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64245840 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.65.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $95.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Bergman Rick sold 3,000 shares for $75.22 per share. The transaction valued at 225,660 led to the insider holds 158,232 shares of the business.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 10,425 shares of AMD for $598,916 on Oct 12. The EVP & CSO now owns 130,028 shares after completing the transaction at $57.45 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Bergman Rick, who serves as the EVP, Computing & Graphics of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $92.39 each. As a result, the insider received 277,170 and left with 161,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $156.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMD traded 83.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 59.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.93M with a Short Ratio of 38.80M, compared to 30.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 33 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.43B, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30B and the low estimate is $21.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.