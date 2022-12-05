What shareholders can do to beat the market with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) stock

In the latest session, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) closed at $222.66 down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $226.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651687 shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $224.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $218.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $285.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Knell Michael Gunnar sold 855 shares for $248.59 per share. The transaction valued at 212,544 led to the insider holds 6,438 shares of the business.

Parisotto Shannon M sold 2,279 shares of CRL for $569,522 on Nov 15. The CEVP, Disc & Safety Assessment now owns 2,499 shares after completing the transaction at $249.90 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, LaPlume Joseph W, who serves as the EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop of the company, sold 534 shares for $216.36 each. As a result, the insider received 115,536 and left with 20,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $379.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 216.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 235.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRL has traded an average of 623.82K shares per day and 641.82k over the past ten days. A total of 50.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.37M. Shares short for CRL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.73, with high estimates of $2.87 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.92 and $10.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.8. EPS for the following year is $11.92, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.6 and $11.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $970.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $989.58M to a low estimate of $942.86M. As of the current estimate, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $903.2M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 13.70% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $990.08M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.