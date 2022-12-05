What shareholders can do to beat the market with Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) stock

In the latest session, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) closed at $92.04 down -2.57% from its previous closing price of $94.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1848727 shares were traded. CEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Constellation Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

On August 05, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $97.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEG has reached a high of $97.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CEG has traded an average of 2.20M shares per day and 1.76M over the past ten days. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CEG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 4.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.49 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.65B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.68B and the low estimate is $10.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.