What shareholders can do to beat the market with Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) stock

As of close of business last night, Frontdoor Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.33, down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $23.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593787 shares were traded. FTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Catalano Anna C bought 4,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 20,595 shares of the business.

Cella Peter L. bought 5,000 shares of FTDR for $122,650 on May 25. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $24.53 per share. On May 23, another insider, COBB WILLIAM C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $25.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 255,100 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontdoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTDR has reached a high of $39.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTDR traded 768.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 500.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.20M. Shares short for FTDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 6.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $475.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $478M to a low estimate of $473.8M. As of the current estimate, Frontdoor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $476.51M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $330.7M, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $342M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $319.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.