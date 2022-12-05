What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) stock

As of close of business last night, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s stock clocked out at $11.25, up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $11.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1682980 shares were traded. GT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $15.

Nomura Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $15.30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when KRAMER RICHARD J sold 175,197 shares for $22.33 per share. The transaction valued at 3,912,149 led to the insider holds 483,953 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GT has reached a high of $24.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GT traded 4.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 284.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.70M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.88M with a Short Ratio of 13.10M, compared to 14.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 04, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $5.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.61B to a low estimate of $5.08B. As of the current estimate, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s year-ago sales were $4.75B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.35B, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.2B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.48B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.26B and the low estimate is $20.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.