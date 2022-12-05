What shareholders can do to beat the market with Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) stock

In the latest session, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) closed at $11.02 up 2.04% from its previous closing price of $10.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514275 shares were traded.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 05, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Hindman Andrew A. sold 65,000 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 716,242 led to the insider holds 409,771 shares of the business.

GRAHAM RICHARD A sold 4,906 shares of TBPH for $47,640 on Aug 16. The SVP, DEVELOPMENT now owns 364,745 shares after completing the transaction at $9.71 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, GRAHAM RICHARD A, who serves as the SVP, DEVELOPMENT of the company, sold 15,086 shares for $8.79 each. As a result, the insider received 132,606 and left with 369,651 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBPH has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TBPH has traded an average of 787.76K shares per day and 711.65k over the past ten days. A total of 75.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.84M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TBPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.54M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 7.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.29% and a Short% of Float of 18.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $11.1M. As of the current estimate, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.4M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.45M, a decrease of -16.70% less than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.96M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.31M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71M and the low estimate is $49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.