Which analyst expects GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) closed at $62.54 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $63.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1754308 shares were traded. GFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $72.50.

On November 22, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has reached a high of $79.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFS has traded an average of 1.82M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 543.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 540.14M. Shares short for GFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.52M with a Short Ratio of 12.25M, compared to 13.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.72B and the low estimate is $7.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.