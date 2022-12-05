Which analyst expects Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $383.21, up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $382.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585784 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $386.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $369.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MPWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 385.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $475.

On November 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $435.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $530.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Sciammas Maurice sold 5,200 shares for $369.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,920,204 led to the insider holds 198,384 shares of the business.

Xiao Deming sold 2,377 shares of MPWR for $971,432 on Nov 15. The Pres. of MPS Asia Operations now owns 270,428 shares after completing the transaction at $408.68 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Tseng Saria, who serves as the VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 279 shares for $404.46 each. As a result, the insider received 112,844 and left with 254,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $564.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 357.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 418.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MPWR traded 754.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 481.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.63M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.98% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 1.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, MPWR has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.64 and a low estimate of $3.25, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $2.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.87 and $12.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.6. EPS for the following year is $14.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.24 and $13.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $486.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $500M to a low estimate of $464.75M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $336.5M, an estimated increase of 44.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.44M, an increase of 33.50% less than the figure of $44.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.