Which analyst expects MP Materials Corp. (MP) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, MP Materials Corp.’s stock clocked out at $33.75, up 2.49% from its previous closing price of $32.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1665390 shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.30 and its Current Ratio is at 18.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On June 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 01, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Corbett Ryan sold 16,500 shares for $32.39 per share. The transaction valued at 534,435 led to the insider holds 211,476 shares of the business.

Gold Daniel Allen sold 150,489 shares of MP for $4,996,235 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 1,132,765 shares after completing the transaction at $33.20 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, QVT Financial LP, who serves as the Director by Deputization of the company, sold 150,489 shares for $33.20 each. As a result, the insider received 4,996,235 and left with 1,132,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $60.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MP traded 1.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.08M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.26M with a Short Ratio of 12.30M, compared to 13.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.90% and a Short% of Float of 11.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $503.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $527.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.95M, up 58.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $588.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $336.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.