Which analyst expects Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) closed at $27.40 up 2.47% from its previous closing price of $26.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1928844 shares were traded. SPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $26 from $49 previously.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares for $26.29 per share. The transaction valued at 13,145 led to the insider holds 17,641 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of SPR for $14,775 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 18,141 shares after completing the transaction at $29.55 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, JOHNSON ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $31.91 each. As a result, the insider received 15,955 and left with 18,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has reached a high of $53.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPR has traded an average of 2.39M shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 104.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 6.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SPR is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.47B and the low estimate is $5.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.