Which analyst expects Weatherford International plc (WFRD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Weatherford International plc’s stock clocked out at $42.99, down -1.15% from its previous closing price of $43.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706936 shares were traded. WFRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WFRD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On June 08, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 08, 2022, with a $49 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFRD has reached a high of $44.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WFRD traded 731.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 542.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.52M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFRD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 2.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Weatherford International plc’s year-ago sales were $965M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 18.80% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.91B and the low estimate is $4.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.