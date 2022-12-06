A correction may be in store for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.26, down -59.88% from its previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6231861 shares were traded. DRMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2880 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2241.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRMA has reached a high of $2.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6412, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7926.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRMA traded 193.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 79.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.09M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DRMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 78.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 39.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$1.4.