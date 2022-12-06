A correction may be in store for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares?

In the latest session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) closed at $2.57 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38758339 shares were traded. RLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RLX Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 12, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On February 22, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on February 22, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $4.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7944.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RLX has traded an average of 13.17M shares per day and 28.58M over the past ten days. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 564.01M. Insiders hold about 39.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.92M with a Short Ratio of 41.44M, compared to 26.98M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $759.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, down -41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $642.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $662.24M and the low estimate is $622.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.