A glimpse at Meta Materials Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.71, down -7.57% from its previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9730982 shares were traded. MMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MMAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Palikaras Georgios bought 42,000 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 40,320 led to the insider holds 1,158,907 shares of the business.

Welch Thomas Gordon bought 35,000 shares of MMAT for $44,800 on Jun 24. The 10% Owner now owns 2,450,243 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,465 and bolstered with 1,948,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2893.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MMAT traded 10.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 362.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.42M with a Short Ratio of 39.59M, compared to 29.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $3.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.96M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $573k, an estimated increase of 531.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69M, an increase of 61.20% less than the figure of $531.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.08M, up 233.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.7M and the low estimate is $28.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 132.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.