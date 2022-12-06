A glimpse at Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.14, down -20.62% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0364 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2269683 shares were traded. STRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1250.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 13, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 03, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on June 03, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 17 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 3 led to the insider holds 6,580 shares of the business.

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 42,049 shares of STRY for $7,998 on Dec 01. The 10% Owner now owns 15,971,114 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35 shares for $0.19 each. As a result, the insider received 7 and left with 6,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRY has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6977, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7396.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STRY traded 3.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.86M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STRY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.82M and the low estimate is $82.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 123.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.