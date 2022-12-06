A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

After finishing at $0.48 in the prior trading day, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) closed at $0.52, up 6.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0319 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889429 shares were traded. SONM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5270 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SONM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when AJP Holding Company, LLC bought 5,534,881 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 4,649,300 led to the insider holds 19,463,452 shares of the business.

TIRVA ROBERT L. sold 729 shares of SONM for $553 on Jul 15. The Former President, CFO & COO now owns 314,619 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Wang Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,928,571 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,700,000 and bolstered with 13,928,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONM has reached a high of $1.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6313.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 280.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.65M. Insiders hold about 53.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SONM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 88.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 207.24k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $15.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.5M to a low estimate of $14.5M. As of the current estimate, Sonim Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.84M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.99M, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.9M and the low estimate is $57.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.