An average trading volume for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed at $0.67 in the last session, down -1.50% from day before closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2011087 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 487,500 led to the insider holds 5,000,000 shares of the business.

Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares of TCRT for $812,500 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 1,250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1797.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCRT traded on average about 3.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 215.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.32M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.39M with a Short Ratio of 31.70M, compared to 28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.27.