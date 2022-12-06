Analysis of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI): Selected Notes

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) closed the day trading at $12.73 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $12.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888740 shares were traded. RADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RADI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On November 12, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $21.

On April 23, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on April 23, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Goldstein Richard I sold 15,000 shares for $15.94 per share. The transaction valued at 239,100 led to the insider holds 70,521 shares of the business.

DKLDO V TRADING SUBSIDIARY LP sold 195,137 shares of RADI for $3,136,183 on Dec 07. The 10% Owner now owns 9,128,655 shares after completing the transaction at $16.07 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RADI has reached a high of $18.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RADI traded about 998.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RADI traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 94.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.82M. Insiders hold about 4.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RADI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.61M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.55M and the low estimate is $161.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.