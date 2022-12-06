Are Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) closed at $3.06 down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $3.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378642 shares were traded. API stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agora Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Nomura on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On May 05, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on May 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, API has reached a high of $19.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9459.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, API has traded an average of 779.34K shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 112.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.87M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.90% stake in the company. Shares short for API as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 4.58M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for API’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.98M, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $206.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232M and the low estimate is $171.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.