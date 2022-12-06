Are ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, ContraFect Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.14, down -4.67% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921470 shares were traded. CFRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1570 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1407.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CFRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $1.

WBB Securities Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFRX has reached a high of $4.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1615, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8420.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CFRX traded 875.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.42M. Insiders hold about 4.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CFRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 374.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 324.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.33.