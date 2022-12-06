Are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) closed at $25.44 up 1.48% from its previous closing price of $25.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045142 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.20 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On February 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 15, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Ordentlich Peter sold 17,200 shares for $25.05 per share. The transaction valued at 430,936 led to the insider holds 265 shares of the business.

Ordentlich Peter sold 7,800 shares of SNDX for $195,089 on Dec 01. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 265 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Metzger Michael A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,231 shares for $25.29 each. As a result, the insider received 410,508 and left with 17,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $26.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNDX has traded an average of 721.20K shares per day and 531.57k over the past ten days. A total of 60.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Shares short for SNDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.63 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.76 and -$3.32.