As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) offers stability

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed the day trading at $137.21 down -2.33% from the previous closing price of $140.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3234713 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETSY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $116.

On October 10, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when SCOTT RYAN M. sold 1,237 shares for $133.00 per share. The transaction valued at 164,521 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of ETSY for $2,517,444 on Nov 16. The President & CEO now owns 107,305 shares after completing the transaction at $120.74 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, MOSKOWITZ RAINA, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $116.01 each. As a result, the insider received 232,020 and left with 15,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $250.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETSY traded about 3.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETSY traded about 2.91M shares per day. A total of 126.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.75M. Shares short for ETSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.1M with a Short Ratio of 12.85M, compared to 12.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.55% and a Short% of Float of 10.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.