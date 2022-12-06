As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) offers stability

The closing price of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) was $0.19 for the day, up 11.52% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0196 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5689534 shares were traded. LKCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1705.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LKCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has reached a high of $0.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1721, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3516.

Shares Statistics:

LKCO traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 362.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.56M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LKCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 6.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.