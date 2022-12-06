As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) offers stability

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) closed the day trading at $0.50 down -7.56% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0412 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675853 shares were traded. POAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when MYERS ROBERT L bought 8,795 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 5,001 led to the insider holds 71,265 shares of the business.

Vennare Raymond F bought 5,000 shares of POAI for $2,583 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 83,730 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, HANDLEY DANIEL E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,578 and bolstered with 114,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POAI has reached a high of $1.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5130.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POAI traded about 333.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POAI traded about 515.74k shares per day. A total of 78.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.52M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for POAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 133.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 185.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $600k, an estimated increase of 233.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 1,173.90% over than the figure of $233.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42M, up 745.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.6M and the low estimate is $33.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 180.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.