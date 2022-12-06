As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) offers stability

The closing price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) was $0.59 for the day, down -3.67% from the previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0223 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663149 shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5770.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of REE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $1.

On January 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6213, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3701.

Shares Statistics:

REE traded an average of 1.58M shares per day over the past three months and 612.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 327.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.72M. Insiders hold about 17.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 2.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6k, up 66,066.71% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.26M and the low estimate is $40.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,339.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.