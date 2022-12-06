China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.11 in the prior trading day, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) closed at $0.16, up 44.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0501 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53043263 shares were traded. CPHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2459 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on January 08, 2010, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPHI has reached a high of $0.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2355.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 262.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 509.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.52M. Insiders hold about 54.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPHI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 101.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 90.32k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.