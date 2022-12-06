Considering SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) closed at $0.62 in the last session, down -15.47% from day before closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1129 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186651 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLQT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $9.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6893, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8856.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLQT traded on average about 3.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.28M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 7.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $144.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.85M to a low estimate of $129.28M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.02M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $899.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $871.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $881.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.04M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $962.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.