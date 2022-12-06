Considering Tricida Inc. (TCDA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) closed at $0.23 in the last session, down -7.47% from day before closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0184 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6142125 shares were traded. TCDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2538 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2228.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 16, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 3,629,226 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 798,430 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bonita David P sold 3,629,226 shares of TCDA for $798,430 on Nov 25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,617,300 shares for $0.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,179,633 and left with 3,629,226 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCDA has reached a high of $13.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8213, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.6342.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCDA traded on average about 10.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.38M. Insiders hold about 8.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TCDA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 14.64M, compared to 6.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.84% and a Short% of Float of 30.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.98 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.3.