How is WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WISA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) closed at $0.12 in the last session, up 8.39% from day before closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0093 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37221279 shares were traded. WISA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1277 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1070.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WISA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when WILLIAMS GARY sold 4,827 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 8,448 led to the insider holds 53,966 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISA has reached a high of $1.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7548.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WISA traded on average about 3.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.86M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WISA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 108.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 107.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.54M, down -18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $10.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 134.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.